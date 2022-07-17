Dundee United fans react to Matthew Cudjoe's magical display in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hugely talented Matthew Cudjoe is turning out to be Harry Porter at Scottish side Dundee United after another kaleidoscopic second-half performance on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.



The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute as the Tangerines went on to lose 2-0.



In the 34 minutes lasted on the pitch, the Ghana youth produced some perky dribbles and sultry skills which wowed the fans.



A fan, named Martin, replied a Tweet by the club saying: ''Announce new 20-year contract. ''



Here are how some supporters reacted on the micro-blogging website Twitter to Dundee United’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland.



