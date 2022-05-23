Duncan's strike, Kamaldeen's return and more: What you may have missed on Ghanaians abroad

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: goal.com

There were many Ghanaians to look out for as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 wrapped up over the weekend.



Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alfred Duncan and Edward Nketiah featured in some of the major talking points.



Alfred Duncan: Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus



The 29-year-old registered his second goal of the term on the final day of the Italian Serie A season as Fiorentina handed Juventus a 2-0 away defeat on Saturday.



Kamaldeen Sulemana: Lille 2-2 Stade Rennes



Rendered unavailable by injury since February, the 20-year-old made a long-awaited return to the matchday squad, watching on from the bench as Rennes held Lille to a 2-2 draw in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.



His comeback will be good news for Ghana ahead of the June round of international assignments.



Edward Nketiah: Arsenal 5-1 Everton



The 22-year-old scored to finish the Premier League season with five goals as Arsenal handed Everton a 5-1 thrashing on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.



Inaki Williams: Sevilla 1-0 Athletic Bilbao



With eight goals and five assists, the Ghana target, who saw full-time action in his club's 1-0 loss to Sevilla on the final day of the Spanish La Liga season on Sunday, registered his best goal contribution for Athletic Bilbao since hitting 13 goals and four assists in the 2018-19 season.



Baba Iddrisu: Osasuna 0-2 Real Mallorca



The midfielder warmed the bench for the third straight time as Real Mallorca beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga on Sunday, a win which crucially sealed the club's top-flight status.