Drop the Ayew brothers if they don’t deserve Black Stars call-up - Sola Ayew to critics

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayew scores as Ghana draw 1-1 against Gabon at AFCON 2021



Ghana to play Nigeria in World Cup playoff



Ayew brothers deny quitting national team



Former Ghana midfielder, Sola Ayew has dared management of the Black Stars to drop his nephews Andre and Jordan Ayew if they are unfit for the senior national team.

The Ayew brothers in recent times have come under huge criticisms from a section of Ghanaians for their performance in the national team especially Jordan Ayew who has not scored for the Black Stars in a long while.



The brothers were part of the Black Stars squad that finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches in a group featuring Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros at the AFCON 2021.



Ghana recorded their worst performance in history as they went in search of their 5th African holy grail.



Following Ghana’s exit from the AFCON 2021, a section of Ghanaians have called for the expulsion of the Ayews from the national team.



But speaking in an interview, Sola Ayew called on management of the Black Stars to exclude the Ayew brothers from the national team if they don’t merit a call-up.



“If you ask me whether the national team is not a reserve of the Ayews, then drop them [from the national team]. It’s not me or Abedi Pele or the boys who pushed for their invitation Adikanfo FM.



He added, “you can’t say the Ayews are like this, the Ayews are like that. The Ayews we know eat football, drink football, sleep football and we want to be there. So if we cannot do it then you drop us, period.”



According to him if there are better players than the Ayews, they deserve to be given the opportunity. He explained also that being tagged as ‘owning the Black Stars as a family property' is not a bother.



“We hear those rumours but it does not disturb us because it’s part of football. If those who criticize the Ayews do not exist, football will not be complete. When we are not doing well and there are players who are better, drop them,” Sola Ayew added.



Sola [Kwame] Ayew who is a former Ghanaian footballer played as a striker and spent most of his time in Portugal where he appeared for four teams in the 90s, amassing 131 appearances with 51 goals for six seasons.