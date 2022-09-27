Drop Dede and Jordan from the Black Stars team - Esme Mends ‘fumes’

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Former Hearts of Oak player, Esme Mends has stated candidly that skipper of the Black Stars Dede Ayew and his junior brother, Jordan Ayew must be dropped from the Black Stars squad.



It would be recalled that Dede Ayew who was playing down suggestions that some players are guaranteed spots in the Black Stars team irrespective of their Club form while speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic admonished that apart from senior players no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet.



Dede Ayew's assertion has created huge controversy within the footballing fraternity and on Social media.



Reacting to Dede's pronouncement in an interview on Hot 93.9Fm's 'Focal Sports' show - hosted by Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja, the former Hearts of Oak player, Esme Mends disagreed with the Captain of the Black Stars.



According to Esme who is now a Coach, "It's obviously wrong for Dede to say this, very wrong but you see that's what happens if you entertain people for long."



Sounding extremely disdained, the legendary former Hearts of Oak player argued that "I believe as a nation we have entertained the Ayew's for too long a time in the national team, it's time we drop them from the team."



Dede together with his junior brother Jordan were part of the Black Stars team that lost 3:0 to Brazil in Ghana's first friendly match played in France last Friday ahead of the Qatar World Cup.