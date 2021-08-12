Dreams FC youngster Perciuos Boah completes move to Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager Percious Boah in the ongoing transfer window.



The 18-year-old attacker has signed a four-year deal with the club following a successful negotiations with his club Dreams FC.



Boah passed his medical on Thursday morning before putting pen to paper to complete the deal.



He becomes the second signing of the club after the capturing of Nigerian forward Anayo Emmanuel Iwuala.



The free-kick expert leaves Dreams FC after playing 16 Ghana Premier League matches and scoring four goals.



He was key for Karim Zito’s Black Satellites team that won the WAFU Zone B Championship and the U20 AFCON championship in Mauritania.



