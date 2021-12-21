Dreams FC winger Fatawu Issahaku named GPL Player of the Month for November

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC midfielder Issahaku Abdul Fatawu has been named Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for November.



Abdul Fatawu who is playing his first-ever season in the topflight beat off competition from Asante Kotoko’s Isaac Oppong and Great Olympics goal poacher Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



The 2021 Africa Youth Championship Best Player was in sensational form in the opening five matches of the season which were played in late October and November.



Despite being on Black Stars duty midway in the month, the 18-year-old scored four goals and won the NASCO Man of the Match award twice.



For his price, Issahaku Abdul Fataw will receive a NASCO Television and a personalized trophy.