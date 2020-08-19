Soccer News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC set to sign Asante Kotoko mis-fits Richard Arthur Kelvin Andoh

The pair have been declared as surplus to requirement by head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu

Dreams FC are close to signing Asante Kotoko mis-fits Richard Arthur and Kelvin Andoh in the ongoing transfer window, according to local reports.



According to reports, the pair have been declared as surplus to requirement by head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu following their poor performance at the club in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.



Dreams FC have opted to strengthen their squad for the 2020/21 season with the two players who are not in the plans of the former Black Stars 'B' coach.



Arthur joined Asante Kotoko on a free transfer after returning from Ethiopian club St. Georges FC last year.



The 26-year-old failed to live up to expectation under the 47-year-old trainer after their last campaign in the CAF Inter-club competitions.



He scored only one goal in his six appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last term.



Andoh also joined the Ghanaian giants on a free transfer last year but failed to impress during their last season's campaign.



He made only three appearances for Asante Kotoko with no goal or an assist.





