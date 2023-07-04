Dreams FC secures a partnership deal with Dreamz Ladies as the official women’s team

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Winners of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup, Dreams FC have announced a partnership deal with Kumasi-based Dreamz Ladies as its women’s team, on Tuesday, July 4.



The union will also see Dreamz Ladies receive various levels of support from Dreams FC, further enhancing their prospects.



The ‘still believe’ lads defeated relegated King Faisal 2-0 in the final to qualify for their first-ever CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday, June 18.



According to the new CAF, CAF any men's team without a women's team will be ineligible to participate in CAF inter-club competitions starting from the 2023-24 season.



This is part of CAF’s vision of promoting women’s football on the continent.



Dreamz Ladies competes in the Ghana Women’s Premier League where they ended the 2022/23 season with a second-place finish with 30 points in the Northern Zone.



Dreams came sixth in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League with 48 points and have already applied and been duly issued the license by the instant body to make its first-ever appearance in an African club competition.



Management is already working assiduously to present a formidable side for this task and now awaits the draw for the first preliminary round expected in August.



