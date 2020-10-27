Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC reacts to influence peddling allegation, drag Bofoakwa Tano officials to GFA

Dreams Football Club

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC has dragged two Bofoakwa Tano officials to the Ghana Football Association for making a serious influence-peddling allegation against the club.



Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano FC, Yaw Boateng Gyan claimed on Accra-based Angel FM on Monday, October, 26 that the club’s former player, Andres Apau was dropped from Ghana's Under-20 team for snubbing Dreams FC to sign for giants Asante Kotoko SC.



He revealed that the defender was being pursued by several clubs including Dreams FC but his club Bofoakwa Tano decided to sell him to Asante Kotoko SC.



That decision to him has cost the boy a place in the national U-20 side as he has been sent home by some senior figures of the team, who also work with Dreams FC.



The allegation has not been taken lightly by Dreams FC, who have written to the GFA, demanding an investigation.



In a statement signed by the club's newly appointed head of media, Derick Okraku, said: "Dreams FC takes this allegation very seriously and has thus reported both the club and its chairman to the GFA."



"Dreams FC will avail itself and officials to the appropriate bodies of the GFA in ensuring this matter is thoroughly investigated and persons found guilty punished according to the relevant regulations of the GFA."



