Dreams FC appoints Ignatius Osei Fosu as new coach

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ambitious Ghana Premier League side, Dreams Football Club have appointed Ignatius Osei Fosu as their new coach as the season draws to a close.



He will be in charge of the struggling club till the last nine matches are finished in the league.



The young coach replaces veteran Abdul Karim Zito who has reverted to his role as technical director of the club after stepping in when Serbian Vladislav Viric was sacked in February this year after defeat to Berekum Chelsea.



Osei Fosu started the season with Medeama but was sacked barely after five matches after a poor run of results.



Although highly rated, Ignatuis Osei Fosu failed to convince in his first big job at Medeama after saving Eleven Wonders from the drop last season.



Dreams FC are currently 13th on the league table just three points above the relegation zone with nine matches to end the season.



“We are pleased to announce that