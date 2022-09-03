Dreams FC announces the signing of goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana Premier League side, Dreams Football Club has augmented the goalkeeping department of the team ahead of the start of the 2022/23 football season.
In an official club statement on Friday, September 2, 2022, the Dawu-based club has confirmed that a deal has been reached for the acquisition of goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey.
“We are pleased to announce the signing of experienced goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey,” Dreams FC announced on Friday.
???? | OFFICIAL ✅ : Lord Bawa Martey. joins @DreamsFootballC , club statements confirm ⤵️ :— Ghana Premier League Updates (@GHPLUpdates) September 2, 2022
SIGNED & SEALED
We are pleased to announce the signing of experienced goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey. pic.twitter.com/eS9TY12cYh