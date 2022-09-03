Dreams FC announces the signing of goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams Football Club has augmented the goalkeeping department of the team ahead of the start of the 2022/23 football season.



In an official club statement on Friday, September 2, 2022, the Dawu-based club has confirmed that a deal has been reached for the acquisition of goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey.



“We are pleased to announce the signing of experienced goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey,” Dreams FC announced on Friday.



