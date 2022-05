Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dr. Tony Aubynn has been named as Chairperson of the Futsal National team Committee.



The Committee is to constitute and manage a Futsal national team that will represent Ghana in all international competitions.



Below are the members of the committee:



Dr Tony Aubynn- Chairman



Sampson Osei-Yaw - Vice Chairman



Ibrahim Seidu - Member



James Essirifi- Member



Justice Ofori - Member