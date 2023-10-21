Dr. Omaima embarks on the therapeutic journey of perfumes

Business Features of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Dr. Omaima, a skilled and compassionate medical doctor, having been intrigued by the power of scents and their potential impact on mental health. She had witnessed firsthand how certain fragrances could evoke memories, uplift moods, and provide a sense of comfort to her patients. Driven by her curiosity, she embarked on a journey to explore the fascinating world of fragrances and their therapeutic benefits.



During her quest, Dr. Omaima learned about a renowned fragrance house called Maison Yusif, the only solely MADE IN GHANA fragrance house that creates, curates, permutates, assembles & packages everything about their fragrance right here in Ghana. Also known for their expertise in creating exquisite scents. Eager to delve deeper into the art and science of fragrance creation, she reached out to them and arranged a visit to their facilities.



Upon arriving at Maison Yusif, Dr. Omaima was welcomed by a team of passionate perfumers and experts led by their head of creatives and founder Yusif Meizongo Jnr. They guided her through their meticulous procedure of crafting incredible scents, sharing their knowledge and techniques. As she observed their creative process, Dr. Omaima noticed the importance of safety measures and hygiene in fragrance creation, particularly when working with various ingredients and chemicals. She provided valuable insights and suggestions to ensure that the staff at Maison Yusif maintained a safe working environment to protect their health and well-being.



During her time at Maison Yusif, Dr. Omaima also emphasized the connection between fragrance and mental health. She explained how certain scents have the ability to evoke powerful emotions, trigger positive memories, and create a sense of calm and relaxation. Fragrances can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and even symptoms of depression, acting as a form of aromatherapy. Dr. Omaima shared scientific research and studies that supported the positive impact of fragrance on mental well-being.



Impressed by Dr. Omaima's insights, the team at Maison Yusif embraced her suggestions and recognized the importance of integrating safety measures and understanding the potential therapeutic benefits of their fragrances. They were inspired to explore new avenues in fragrance development, focusing not only on creating exquisite scents but also on formulating fragrances that could enhance the mental and emotional well-being of their customers.



As a result of this collaboration, Maison Yusif expanded their range of fragrances to include a dedicated line of scents designed to promote relaxation, boost mood, and support mental health. These fragrances were thoughtfully crafted with specific notes and blends that were known to have therapeutic effects, such as lavender for calming, citrus for energizing, and sandalwood for grounding.



Dr. Omaima's visit to Maison Yusif became a catalyst for change, fostering a deeper understanding of the connection between fragrance and mental health. It also reinforced the importance of safety protocols in fragrance creation, ensuring the well-being of both the creators and the consumers.



