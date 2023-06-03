Dr Ofori Sarpong commends ECG for revenue mobilisation drive

Energy of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: Mary Eshun-Oppong, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Company, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong has commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on its revenue mobilization drive to meet its financial obligations to power generators and to deliver on its mandate effectively.



He said the move by ECG to retrieve its debt is in the right direction as management of ECG has taking the initiative to step out in demand of payment of debts owe by customers.



Dr. Ofori Sarpong noted that operating in the Ghanaian private sector is not easy as business operators need to meet many obligations in order to survive in the economy.



He stated however that, despite the challenges, business owners must endeavor to prioritise the payment of electricity bills as electricity is the backbone of the economy.



“You are doing well and I must commend you on this exercise. It is not easy for us in the private sector but we must try and pay our bills for continuous operations”, he added.



Dr. Ofori Sarpong made the commendation in Accra when the Accra East revenue mobilization team, led by a Board Member, Mr. Francis Awua-Kyereman visited Special Ice company as part of the exercise on Monday, June 29, 2023.



Mr. Awua-Kyeremanten who was pleased with Special Ice company for paying their bills promptly, also urged the entity to keep on paying its electricity bills on time.



He explained that the revenue mobilisation exercise has become necessary for ECG to retrieve all debts from its customers to be able to deliver effectively on its mandate and also pay its stakeholders especially the power generators.



Mr. Awua-Kyeremanten therefore appealed to industries, business operators, SOEs, institutions and individuals to pay their bills promptly as ECG would no longer tolerate any indebtedness from its customers.



Also with the team were the Director for Materials and Transport, Mr. Yaw Frimpong and the Accra East General Manager, Ing. Bismark Otoo.



