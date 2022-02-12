Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe predicts doom for new Black Stars technical team

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said the newly put together Black Stars technical will be a disaster in their job execution.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Wednesday announced Otto Addo as the successor to Milovan Rajevac on an interim basis.



Addo, who works as an assistant coach for Borussia Dortmund will be assisted by George Boateng, who is an Aston Villa U-23 coach and Didi Dramani, who is a former Black Queens and FC Nordsjaelland coach.



However, Chris Hughton, who is a former Newcastle United and Irish boss and was linked to the job has been named as the technical advisor for the Black Stars technical team.



The newly instituted technical team have been tasked to steer the Black Stars against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.



However, Dr Tamakloe, who is a former GFA chairman believes the team has been put together to fail.



“We shouldn't be pretending we don't know why Chris Hughton is in there as the technical advisor,” he said on GTV Sports Plus during the 'Save our Passion' program on Thursday.



“This is a professional coach and you have now named him as an advisor. When Chris Hughton advises Otto Addo on the touchline, he [Otto Addo] would choose to implement the idea or not to implement the suggestion on the pitch so you could clearly see this Black Stars technical team will be a disaster.



“They have been set up to be a disaster. Mark my words,” he added.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast on March 24 before travelling to Abuja for the return encounter on March 29.