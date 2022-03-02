You are here: HomeSports2022 03 02Article 1481546

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Dr Kweku Frimpong fights Kudjoe Fianoo over Ashgold

Dr Kweku Frimpong calls out Kudjoe Fianoo

Ashgold under investigation for match-fixing

Kudjoe Fianoo accused of sabotage

The President of AshantiGold SC, Dr Kweku Frimpong has taken on GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo for trying to sabotage the club.

In an interview, a furious Dr Frimpong accused Mr Fianoo of tarnishing the name of the club he once managed.

According to him, the GHALCA chairman plunged the Miners into difficulty during his reign as Chairman of the Miners.

“Fianoo can meet me boot to boot. He has contracted media houses to tarnish the image of Ashgold. We know everything,” Dr Frimpong told Oyerepa FM.

“I am daring him to stop that nonsense. He failed when he was handed his same team. If they stop their nonsense acts, the problems will cease,” he concluded.

Ashgold who were once the third force in the Ghana Premier Leagues have declined to a mid-table club struggling to find their feet in the league.

Ashgold is also under investigation for match-fixing and betting claims following their 6-0 win over relegated Inter Allies last season.