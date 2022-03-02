Dr Kweku Frimpong fights Kudjoe Fianoo over Ashgold

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kweku Frimpong calls out Kudjoe Fianoo



Ashgold under investigation for match-fixing



Kudjoe Fianoo accused of sabotage



The President of AshantiGold SC, Dr Kweku Frimpong has taken on GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo for trying to sabotage the club.



In an interview, a furious Dr Frimpong accused Mr Fianoo of tarnishing the name of the club he once managed.



According to him, the GHALCA chairman plunged the Miners into difficulty during his reign as Chairman of the Miners.



“Fianoo can meet me boot to boot. He has contracted media houses to tarnish the image of Ashgold. We know everything,” Dr Frimpong told Oyerepa FM.



“I am daring him to stop that nonsense. He failed when he was handed his same team. If they stop their nonsense acts, the problems will cease,” he concluded.



Ashgold who were once the third force in the Ghana Premier Leagues have declined to a mid-table club struggling to find their feet in the league.



Ashgold is also under investigation for match-fixing and betting claims following their 6-0 win over relegated Inter Allies last season.