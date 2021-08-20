Dr. Kwame Kyei reports allege match-fixing audio to CID

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Dr. Kwame Kyei is said to have handed over a viral audio of alleged match-fixing to the Ghana Police Service's CID.



An audio leaked online a few days ago that captured Dr. Kwame Kyei, along with some previous Asante Kotoko management members, attempting to bribe referees in order for the Ghanaian giants to lose their FA Cup game against Berekum Chelsea.



Dr. Kwame Kyei's name was referenced in the three-minute audio chat, along with the previous club General Manager, Yves Coker, and the former operations manager, Perusha.



Following a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the tape was fabricated in order to damage the reputation of, Dr. Kwame Kyei. According to Kessben Sports, Dr. Kwame Kyei will not let this go unchecked, as he has reported the incident to the CID so that those who were responsible may be dealt with.



According to a deep throat source from Dr. Kwame Kyei's office, as reported by KessbenOnline, there have been three suspects thus far, all of whom claim to be fans of the team.



Yves Gyambibi Coker, assistant to the Kotoko board chairman, pledged that they will get to the bottom of the matter in order to clear their names and that those behind the audio would be dealt with.



“We shall get to the root of the audio this time and I will prefer no one intervenes since I’m going to be stubborn this time to rescue my smeared reputation” Coker posted on Facebook



