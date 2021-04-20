Dr Isa Ali Pantami: See some facts about di Nigerian communications minister

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ali Isa Pantami, Nigeria minister of communications and digital economy don turn pesin of interest for di west Afriacn kontri.



Tori be say over di last few days many pipo dey interested to know more about Dr Pantami based on wetin dey on ground.



Dis na some facts about di minister, wey many pipo no know.



Dr Isa Ali Pantami na Imam for over 20 years



For two decades now, Pantami don be imam wey dey lead prayers for mosque starting from im time as graduate assistant for Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University for Bauchi state wey dey northeastern Nigeria.



As pesin wey dey learned and dey preach about islam, di next natural step na mostly to become imam wey go dey lead muslims for prayer and dat na di step wey Pantami take.



And na something wey e dey continue to do for many mosques including the popular Al Mannar mosque for Abuja wia na im be chief imam till tomorrow.



Anoda thing be say being a minister no make am stop di annual tafsir teaching during Ramadan fasting as even dis year e dey use im evenings to teach Quranic meanings for Al Mannar mosque for Abuja.



Dr Isa Ali Pantami efforts for North East



Anoda thing be say di minister dey really worried about events for northeastern Nigeria over di last decade.



In terms of Boko Haram and oda things wey dey happun dis na wetin make di minister dey play vital role to helep displaced pipo and bring lasting peace.



Pesin wey know am wella tok say di kain efforts wey Pantami put for north east no be small but na pesin wey no like to dey blow im trumpet na why many no know.



Schooled by Uthaymin- During Pantami's schooling for Saudi Arabia one of di clerics wey teach according to Wikipedia na Muhammad Inn Uthaymin wey some dey call 'a giant of islam' based on im sabiness.



Uthaymin na one of di clerics wey oppose women driving for Saudi Arabia because according to am e go increase mixing of males and females for traffic lights, petrol station and police check points.



[Dr Isa Ali Pantami] girl pikin death



On di 23rd of November last year di minister lose im 13 year old daughter Aisha Isa pantami after brief illness.



At di time, di minister tweet "From God we come and to him we will return. My 13 year old daughter Aisha Isa Ali passed away just a moment ago."



Dem bury her di following day after funeral prayer for Abuja central mosque.



Pesin wey sabi di minister say Amal as e nickname di child dey close to di minister wella and her death pain am wella.



Dr Isa Ali Pantami: Airport checks for Singapore



According to pesin wey oga Isa Ali Pantami: travel with, during Pantami time as DG of NITDA dem bin travel for one infotech conference for 2017 and on arriving the kontri's airport.



Di minister wear im a times usual Arabian style Jallabiya dress and cap and security checks for di airport keep di Nigerian delegation for hours before dem finally let dem enter as dem no find any incriminating thing.



Di pesin add say dis no be di first time di minister dey undergo different kain of checks everywhere but e dey always come out clean wey show say e get nothing to hide.



