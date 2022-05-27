Dr Hanna Lisa Tetteh appointed vice CEO of Tema United Beach Soccer Club

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Award Winning Medical practitioner Dr Hanna Lisa Tetteh has been appointed as Vice CEO of newly formed Tema United Beach Soccer Club.



The appointment comes just days before the maiden edition of the Ghana Beach Soccer FA Cup kicks off at the Laboma Beach Resort in the capital Accra.



Tema United is the latest club to join the beach soccer fraternity in Ghana with high big ambitions and high expectations.



Tema United CEO, Mark Sena has welcomed Ms Tetteh and said she will be a fantastic addition to the vision and aspirations of the exciting new Beach Soccer project.



Dr. Hanna Lisa Tetteh has won several awards for humanitarian and community services as well as her contributions to charitable works across Ghana.



She's the recipient of some significant awards such as Youth Excellence Awards in Health & Wellness (2021) and Women’s Choice Awards Health Personality of the Year (2021)



It is understood that she was hand picked by the board of Tema United to help steer the affairs of the new club beyond the sand pitch.



She automatically assumes the role as head of a four member medical team ahead of the opening Beach Soccer FA Cup game against Dansoman BSC on Saturday.