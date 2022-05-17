'Dr. Frimpong’s ban not my concern’ – AshGold co-owner Achiken

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

AshantiGold SC Shareholder, Kenneth Boakye Acheampong has dropped a hint that he may return to run the Obuasi-based club after his partner Dr. Kwaku Frimpong was banned from professional football but insists his immediate focus is to appeal the Aboakese lads’ demotion to Division Two League.



AshGold would be relegated to the Division Two League and fined the Obuasi based club GHC100,000 at the end of the season, following a GFA Disciplinary Committee ruling based on evidence of match-fixing during their controversial 7-0 win over Inter Allies in last season’s Ghana Premier League match-day 34 fixture in July 2021.



The corporate image of AshantiGold SC has been tainted by Club President Dr. Frimpong and his son, the CEO, Emmanuel Frimpong, who masterminded the match manipulation plot and were banned for 10 years and 8 years respectively.



However, Mr. Boakye Acheampong, who is the Owner and Bankroller of Division One League side Achiken FC, claims he is not concerned about his partner’s debacle but is only focused on how AshantiGold SC’s sanction can be mitigated through a possible appeal.



“I never joined AshGold as an investor for business purposes but my father is an Adansi man so I came to run the club as a son of AshantiGold. I am a supporter of the club and I’d always love what I love,” Mr. Boakye Acheampong told Accra-based Happy FM.



“I’m not in town now but I may have to return to Obuasi within the next two days to see how we can appeal the ban and have the GFA reduce the sanction on AshGold as a club. Dr. Frimpong’s ban doesn’t really matter to me but what concerns me is AshGold’s demotion to Division Two,” he added.



The DC ruling also affected AshGold Head Coach Thomas Duah, who has been banned from all football-related activities for a period of 2 years along with Team Manager Aidoo Gee Ahmed and some players including Seth Osei and Eric Esso, who were banned for 24 months and 30 months respectively.