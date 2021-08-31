You are here: HomeSports2021 08 31Article 1345513

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

Dr. Christiana Baah gets World Cup appointment

Ghanaian medical officer, Dr. Christiana Baah

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Dr. Christiana Baah as COVID-19 Officer for the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia.

Dr. Baah will be responsible for devising and administering CAF’s COVID-19 operational policy at that match venue.

She will also ensure that the two teams and all stakeholders would comply with the matchday protocols.

The Black Stars will face Ethiopia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.