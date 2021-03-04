Press Releases of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: ExLA Group

Dr Catherine Opoku Fordjour to lead ExLA Group Health Programme

Dr Catherine Opoku Fordjour is Director of the ExLA Group Health Programme

The Management of ExLA Group has appointed Dr Catherine Opoku Fordjour as Director of the ExLA Group Health Programme. The new health organisation is going to be one of ExLA Group’s main subsidiaries and it is bound to lead the charge for a better health system in Ghana and subsequently, Africa.



The programme which will be launched on Thursday 4th March 2021 will focus on three main areas of health concern in Ghana which include: mental health, maternal health and breast care. Meanwhile, the programme is also designed to take up a lead role in the fight against any pandemic that may hit the nation in unlikely events.



The main mode of operations for the programme will be through research, advocacies and campaigns, and outreach which would involve providing medical assistance and donations of relevant items to individuals and institutions.



Dr Catherine Opoku Forduor is expected to lead a team of health professionals and researchers who would execute the mandate of the ExLA Group Health Programme. She is a Medical Officer with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at the Paediatrics Department. She previously worked with Ejisu Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region and VRA Hospital at Akosombo in the Eastern Region. She holds MBCHb from the University for Development Studies, Tamale.