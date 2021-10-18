Dr. Bortey gifts Hearts players GH¢10,000 after WAC victory

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Happyman Beverages and Charger Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has donated a cash sum of GH¢10,000 to support Accra Hearts of Oak.



The donation was made on Sunday, October 17, 2021, after the Phobians defeated Wydad AC in the CAF Champions League.



The Ghana Premier League Champions today hosted the team from Morocco at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first of a two-legged tie in the playoffs of the CAF elite inter-club competition.



Following an exciting contest throughout 90 minutes, Hearts of Oak survived the tough test as the team recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Wydad AC.



In a bid to support the Ghanaian club in the CAF Champions League, businessman Dr. Emmanuel Bortey has donated the GHS10,000 to the club.



He has charged the club to continue working hard towards securing the needed result from the reverse fixture to advance to the next stage of the competition.



