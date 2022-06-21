Dr Bitugu praises young UG athletes

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, the Director of Sports at the University of Ghana (UG) has praised the young athletes of the school for their performance at the just-ended 10th Federation of African Universities Sports (FASU) Games at the Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya.



UG presented a young and inexperienced team with most of the athletes in Levels 100 and 200 but they managed to place 10th on the medal table among 30 universities.



Dr. Bitugu who led the UG team said the athletes gave a good account of themselves and described them as a team for the future.



“We are very proud of our team’s performance at the Games. Though young and with no exposure before the Games, they showed their capabilities in not just participating but contributing significantly to our medal accumulation at the Games,” he stated.



“This shows that our carefully selected athletes and structured programmes are working. The silent and patient investment by the Sports Directorate and supported by Management of the University are paying off,” he added.



The event which came off on June 6-10 saw the UG win a total of 16 medals to place 10th on the medal table out of the 30 participating universities across Africa.



The medals included four gold, three silver, and three bronze in athletics as well as four silver and three bronze medals in racket games.



The achievement was a significant improvement in the number of medals won by UG at the FASU Games as compared to the 2016 and 2018 editions held in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Mekelle, Ethiopia respectively.