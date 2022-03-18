Dr. Bawumia to launch ‘E-Tickets’ purchase for Ghana v Nigeria World Cup tie

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Electronic ticket (E-Ticket) purchase has been introduced for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria which will be played at the Kumasi ‘Baba Yara Sports Stadium’ on March 25, 2022. Purefmonline.com has confirmed.



The online ticketing purchase platform will on Monday, March 21 be launched by Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in Accra, ‘Pure Sports’ sources have revealed.



The shortcode for the purchase of the match tickets which has already been configured for all networks will be *711#. Subscribers will only have to follow the message prompts after initiating the ticketing purchase.



Pure FM Sports’ Bright Yeboah Taylor (BYT), has further disclosed that a dedicated website that is yet to go live has also been built for the purposes of the ticket purchase of the World Cup qualifying game.



The idea of the Veep’s initiative for introducing the ‘E-Ticketing’ per his sources, is to take out the anticipated hustle and discomfort particularly associated with manual tickets sale and purchases at match venues.



National Sports Authority [NSA] has also begun already, the training of personnel to ensure smooth execution of the innovative process.



On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Dr. Bawumia at the official launch of the digitized National Assay Laboratory in Accra, gave a hint of talks between the government and the NSA to digitalise tickets sales for football games in Ghana. This move is said to be the fulfillment of that promise.