Doubts trail GFA's official claim that Ashimeru is injured

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Otto Addo releases 27-man squad for Nigeria double header



Fans and journalists question Majeed Ashimeru's exclusion



GFA's official claim he is injured triggers more backlash



Social media users are after the Ghana Football Association, GFA, over the exclusion of Majeed Ashimeru from the 27-man Black Stars squad released yesterday.



The young Anderlecht midfielder had hogged the headlines after he was not included in coach Otto Addo's first squad.



The issues around his exclusion heightened following a tweet by former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, touting his qualities and the unacceptability of his exclusion.



Late Tuesday, March 22, 2022; the GFA issued an official statement stating that his unavailability hinged on injury as communicated by his club and their medical team.



In the statement, the GFA sent its best wishes to Ashimeru and five other players it said were handed call-ups but for their injury situations.



“Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022, but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides.



“Team Doctors of the respective clubs of the players wrote and officially informed the GFA of their injury situations and confirmed their unavailability for the double-header against Nigeria," the statement said.



On social media, however, the FA is under fire from fans and journalists who insist that Ashimeru in particular was fit and that the GFA was not being truthful.



The Black Stars will face Nigeria's Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first of a double header in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The winner of the tie will secure one of five African spots at this year’s global showpiece.



Find some of the tweets below:





Those players are currently at home, and 100% fit. But they've just seen a statement saying they are injured, and so they are checking their bodies and asking their bodies: "are you injured?" - and their bodies are saying "you ankasa do you see an injury anywhere?" — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 22, 2022

Ɛbia abeyifuor di ni nan a yɛ toothpick — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 22, 2022

If Ashimeru isn’t injured, he owes it to everyone to tell us he isn’t injured. Because it would mean the GFA are basically lying on him and he needs to defend his good name. He wants to play for his country so no one should use lies to justify his exclusion. Until then… — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 22, 2022

The FA is now telling us Ashimeru is injured? Smh..Chale this is not fair to us..player is not injured..you just didn’t invite him and that’s it.. pic.twitter.com/rwGMbV9aUD — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) March 22, 2022