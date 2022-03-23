You are here: HomeSports2022 03 23Article 1497332

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Doubts trail GFA's official claim that Ashimeru is injured

Otto Addo releases 27-man squad for Nigeria double header

Fans and journalists question Majeed Ashimeru's exclusion

GFA's official claim he is injured triggers more backlash

Social media users are after the Ghana Football Association, GFA, over the exclusion of Majeed Ashimeru from the 27-man Black Stars squad released yesterday.

The young Anderlecht midfielder had hogged the headlines after he was not included in coach Otto Addo's first squad.

The issues around his exclusion heightened following a tweet by former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, touting his qualities and the unacceptability of his exclusion.

Late Tuesday, March 22, 2022; the GFA issued an official statement stating that his unavailability hinged on injury as communicated by his club and their medical team.

In the statement, the GFA sent its best wishes to Ashimeru and five other players it said were handed call-ups but for their injury situations.

“Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022, but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides.

“Team Doctors of the respective clubs of the players wrote and officially informed the GFA of their injury situations and confirmed their unavailability for the double-header against Nigeria," the statement said.

On social media, however, the FA is under fire from fans and journalists who insist that Ashimeru in particular was fit and that the GFA was not being truthful.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria's Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first of a double header in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The winner of the tie will secure one of five African spots at this year’s global showpiece.

Find some of the tweets below: