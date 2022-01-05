Doubts about Ghana’s AFCON chances heightens after Algeria humiliation

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

The Black Stars were handed a reality check after the four-time African champions were thumped 3-0 by the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.



Adam Ounas gave the Algerians a first-half lead before an own goal from Jonathan Mensah and Islam Slimani's cool finish ensured the African and Arab champions head to AFCON with a confidence-boosting victory.



The 2019 champions held on till halftime but after the break teen sensation, Fataw Issahaku forced Algeria goalie Rais Mboli into making a good save.



Islam Slimani rounded off a brilliant performance after tapping home his side's third in the whitewashing of the Black Stars.



The performance of the team didn't go down well with Ghanaian football fans on Twitter who had high hopes for the team before the start of the game.



Some are optimistic that the team can turn things around when the tournament begins on January 9, 202, but some have already given up on the team as far as the AFCON trophy is concerned.



Full time. Ghana 0-3 Algeria. Not the results we expected but hope is alive. we just have to work on our defensive shape and we are good to go.#AFCON2021 #AFCON2022 — The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) January 5, 2022

Black stars de3 s3 Man United pro max ???? — KUMASI THOR☠⚡⚡⚡???????????? (@ikes_kobby) January 5, 2022

Ebi this BlackStars team dem say we go win the AFCON or another one Dey coz???????????????????????? — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) January 5, 2022

You want a team to stop Algeria from their 30+ unbeaten run and you’re bringing BlackStars to the table? Next joke please.. — Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) January 5, 2022