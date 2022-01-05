You are here: HomeSports2022 01 05Article 1438321

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Doubts about Ghana’s AFCON chances heightens after Algeria humiliation

The Blacks Stars lost 3-0 to Algeria in pre-AFCON friendly The Blacks Stars lost 3-0 to Algeria in pre-AFCON friendly

The Black Stars were handed a reality check after the four-time African champions were thumped 3-0 by the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Adam Ounas gave the Algerians a first-half lead before an own goal from Jonathan Mensah and Islam Slimani's cool finish ensured the African and Arab champions head to AFCON with a confidence-boosting victory.

The 2019 champions held on till halftime but after the break teen sensation, Fataw Issahaku forced Algeria goalie Rais Mboli into making a good save.

Islam Slimani rounded off a brilliant performance after tapping home his side's third in the whitewashing of the Black Stars.

The performance of the team didn't go down well with Ghanaian football fans on Twitter who had high hopes for the team before the start of the game.

Some are optimistic that the team can turn things around when the tournament begins on January 9, 202, but some have already given up on the team as far as the AFCON trophy is concerned.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below: