Douada Gueye to officiate Ghana vs Ivory Coast friendly tie

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Senegalese referee Douada Gueye has been appointed to officiate Saturday’s International friendly between Ghana and Ivory Coast.



The 37 year old will be assisted by compatriots Serigne Cheick Toure (Assistant I) and Ngom Amadou (Assistant II).



Ghana’s Latif Adaari will serve as the fourth official.



The Black Stars will play the Elephants of Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, at the Cape Coast Stadium as the two teams continue their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.



Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco in their first game on Tuesday while Ivory Coast defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in a similar exercise.



The game is scheduled for 17:00 kick-off on Saturday, June 12, 2021.