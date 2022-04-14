You are here: HomeSports2022 04 14Article 1515263

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dortmund impressed with the displays of on-loan Ghanaian attacker Ansgar Knauff

German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund have been impressed with the performance of Ghanaian attacker Ansgar Knauff who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 20-year-old was transferred from Dortmund to Frankfurt last summer for a season-long loan to ensure he gets to play regularly to continue his development.

Despite a slow start to life at the new club, Ansgar Knauff worked his way through the months and is now regarded as a key player at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Last Thursday, the attacker was in action for his team in the clash against Barcelona and netted a fantastic goal to earn a draw for his team.

In the stands, Borussia Dortmund technical director Edin Terzić watched on and was impressed with the displays of Ansgar Knauff.

Sources are reporting that the German-born forward will be given a chance to fight for a place in the Dortmund first team next season.

 