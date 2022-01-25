Dong Bortey picks three teams likely to win Ghana Premier League title

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Four-time Ghana Premier League winner, Bernard Dong Bortey has named three clubs as favourites to win the 2021/2022 GPL title.



Speaking in a recent interview with ghanasportspage.com, Bortey tipped his former club, Accra Hearts of Oak as the ultimate favourites to win the league title for the second consecutive time.



According to him, the only teams he sees as contenders to the league aside from the Phobians are Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars.



“Three teams are favourites to win the ultimate. Kotoko, Aduana, and Hearts of Oak are likely but as am speaking to you now Hearts is gradually picking up and this is how they did to win the league last season, I can’t tip any team aside from where I was groomed. Hearts of Oak is the main team to win the league this season, they will win it again” the GPL legend stated.



He added, “Is not about how I love the club but they are doing well and after Africa, they’ve lost a few games and recorded more unbeaten. When I check the current team, the coach has made some changes checking how they play now. They are doing well. This is what I can say but not because I love the club, Hearts of Oak.”



“When I check their character(s) in terms of playing everything is good and the goalkeeper too is good. Ayi has done well in the absence of Attah,” Dong Bortey stated.



Asante Kotoko currently top the league table after matchday 14 with 30 points. The Porcupines are 6 points adrift from their closest hunters, Aduana Stars who are 2nd with 24 points with Bechem United and King Faisal housing the 3rd and 4th place with 23 points each.



However, defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak occupy the 7th position with an outstanding game against Asante Kotoko.