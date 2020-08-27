Religion of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Don’t use pulpit or premises to do partisan politics - PCG Moderator cautions

Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri has cautioned that any Agent of PCG who does contrary will be sanctioned

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana(PCG) Rt. Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has encouraged Ministers of the Church to make a conscious effort to preach peace in a completely non-partisan manner as the nation prepares for the general elections later this year.



He said the Presbyterian Church of Ghana pulpit or premises is under no circumstances to be used to preach or promote partisan politics, and that Agents of the Church must submerge personal political preferences to the message of peace in pulpit.



The Moderator therefore cautioned that any Minister or Agent who uses the Church’s Pulpit or premises to do partisan politics will be sanctioned.



Rt. Rev Prof. Mante issued the caution when he inaugurated a ten member “Peace Ambassadors” under the Presbyterian Peace Ambassadors Campaign Project” towards elections 2020 at the Osu Ebenezer Congregation on Wednesday August 26th 2020 in Accra.



The Moderator assured that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana would collaborate with the wider ecumenical movement, especially, the Christian Council of Ghana to ensure peace in the nation before, during and after the election.



“We are going to deploy our Peace Ambassadors to lead our clarion call to say NO TO VIOLENCE,” he said.



Explaining the role of the Peace Ambassadors, the Moderator said their activities will include; be permitted to use the Name, insignia, goodwill and other memorabilia of the Church to court maximum both traditional and contemporary media attention and use these platforms to lead a call to the message of peace, during the period of engagement, use their societal influences and reputations to call on all stakeholders for violent-free activities, before, during and after election 2020, be part of high powered meeting with principal players, the Church at large, the Political Parties, the Electoral Commission, the Media and Civil Society.



Other functions will include be permitted to use the structures of the Church to lead sensitization activities, be facilitators and discussants at Church organized talks, workshops and symposia to disseminate the message of peace.



The Moderator also mentioned that apart from the nationally appointed Ten Eminent Presbyterians who are Peace Ambassadors, the twenty-one Presbyteries in the Church would also constitute teams of Peace Ambassadors going down to the about 5,000 Congregations and Preaching Points.



“The Church intends to “infect” every youth and adult member of the Church to preach the message of peace. We want to sing from the same tune book the message of NO TO VIOLENCE. We in the Presbyterian Church of Ghana are avowedly committed in ensuring peace in our dear land, Ghana,” he emphasized.



The Ten Eminent Presbyterian Peace Ambassadors are



Rt. Rev. Prof. J. O. Y. Mante – Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church Ghana, Rev. Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Adow Obeng, President, Presbyterian University College, Ghana, Rev. Prof. Ivy Drafor-Amenyah, Director of Research, Innovation and Consultancy Centre, Pentecost University Ghana and Prof. Bill Puplampu, Vice-Chancellor, Central University.



The rest are Prof. Clara K. Fayorsey – Dean of Faculty of Arts and Science, Central University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro– Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana, Dr. Mrs. Adelaide Kastner – Dean of School of Business, Central University, Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi – Presenter, Peace FM and Mr. Ezekiel Teye Ajorlolo – National President, Young People’s Guild of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.





