Don’t underrate our local coaches – John Paintsil tells GFA

• John Paintsil wants the GFA to give local coaches more opportunities



• He believes that they have the capacity to manage the national teams



• Milovan Rajevac has been re-appointed as the replacement for the sacked CK Akonnor



Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has urged the Ghana Football Association to put some value on the coaches who ply their trade in the Ghana Premier League and other local competitions.



John Paintsil wants the GFA to give local coaches the opportunities they need to excel in their coaching career and not write them off when national teams' positions become vacant.



“They [local coaches] stand a big chance and they have a bigger page to tell because most of the coaches are doing well,” he said in an interview with National Attoh on the Joy Sports Link show.



“Odartey Lamptey has been here for a while and then, Didi Dramani who is also working outside in and out. We have Laryea Kingston coming, Godwin Atram is also in.”



“Awudu Issaka is also working so hard and we still have our former national team coach Kwesi Appiah also around. We have many of these local coaches who are doing well. And don’t forget that these coaches are holding License A.”



“We have more than 150 coaches holding CAF license A in Ghana here and which they need the opportunity to do well. But if you don’t give them the chance to do well then there is nothing that we can do and the supporters will also see,” John Paintsil said.



The renowned footballer’s comments come on the back of the GFA’s decision to go in for an expatriate coach after Charles Akonnor was sacked following Ghana’s abysmal start to the FIFA World Cup qualifications for Qatar 2022.



