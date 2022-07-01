Don't switch nationality because of the World Cup - Kwarasey tells Hudson Odoi, Nketiah, others

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey, has advised Ghanaian players born abroad to switch nationality to Ghana for the right reason.



Following Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Ghana Football Association is said to have contacted performing Ghanaian players abroad to entice them to join the Black Stars for the upcoming tournament.



In response to the FA's decision, Kwarasey suggested that the players switch nationalities because they want to wear the Black Stars jersey for more than just the World Cup.



“They need to come for the right reason I’ll say. I know they probably want to experience the World Cup but I hope they come because they want to represent Ghana and not because they were not selected by another country,” the FC Oslo Sporting director told JoySports in an interview.



The Norway-born Ghanaian explained why it's important not to make World Cup the reason for a nationality switch.



“I think that’s number one – they need to be there because they want to play their hearts out for Ghana. Number two is hard because it’s been a while since I have been around, so I don’t really know how things are done in camp, but adjust quickly and do your best basically.”



Chelsea's Hudson Odoi, Arsenal's Eddie Nketia, Brighton and Hove Albion's Tareq Lamptey, and Athletic Bilbao duo Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are among the names the GFA is looking to add to the Black Stars.



Ghana qualified for its fourth World Cup by defeating West African rival Nigeria in the playoff.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar and will begin on November 21 and end on December 18, 2022.



Ghana is in World Cup Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



