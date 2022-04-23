Don’t put too much pressure on Afena-Gyan – Asamoah Gyan tells Ghanaians

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has urged the public to exercise patience with Felix Afena-Gyan because the young striker has a promising career ahead of him.



Since making his debut for AS Roma in September 2021 and scoring twice against Genoa a month later, Afena-Gyan's stock has risen.



In March, the 19-year-old finally accepted an invitation to play for Black Stars and helped the team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Nigeria’s expense.



Many people, including Gyan, have praised the teenager for his bravery and passion in both legs against the star-studded Nigeria side.



“They shouldn’t put that pressure on the boy. It’s too early to make that comparison. He’s a very good player,” the ex-Black Stars captain said on Citi TV.



“He’s got pace, passion. I saw the game against Nigeria in Kumasi. He was more passionate, he wanted to give something to the people, and that’s what he did. He knew what he had to do.”



Gyan added: “After the game [in Kumasi], he had cramps. When a player has cramps, it means he gave everything. That’s what I like about him but he needs a lot of movement.”



“When I was like him, I was doing the same but I had to learn a couple of movements.”



This season, Afena-Gyan has made 25 appearances for Roma in all competitions, scoring two goals.