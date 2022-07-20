Don’t pay appearance fees to players before World Cup – Government, GFA told

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup



Gov’t urged to avoid 2014 World Cup fiasco



Ghana prepares for World Cup in Qatar



Former Ghana International, James Kuuku Dadzie, has urged government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to pay appearance fees to the Black Stars before the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He noted that the world football governing body, FIFA only pay appearance fees after the tournament hence government and the GFA must follow the same procedure in settling the appearance fees of the national team.



He explained that players must only be given their per diem allowance and agreed winning bonuses during the tournament.



“The point is that the players should not be paid any appearance fee before the commencement of the tournament because per its meaning, players should appear and participate in a tournament before any form of appearance fee is paid to them.



“Why then should the government pay appearance fees to players before they appear in the tournament and compete?” Dadzie asked in an interview with the Daily Graphic.



The former Ghana defender stressed that money must not be the utmost priority in motivating players because representing Ghana at the international level is enough motivation for players.



“FIFA pays some money to the qualified countries to enhance their preparations for the tournament, so the Black Stars do not need any money for anything before the competition begins. In the course of the competition, the government can pay winning bonuses to players when they win matches, so monetary considerations should not play any role before or during the tournament,” ex Ghanaian centre-back stated.



Ghana will play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after eliminating Nigeria in the playoffs. The Black Stars will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



JNA/KPE