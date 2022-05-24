Don't panic - Asamoah Gyan advises stumbling Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has advised Asante Kotoko to keep a cool head in finishing the race for the Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupines have been stumbling in recent games which has seen their 10 points gap at the top reduced to six.



Asamoah Gyan who is a staunch fan of the club has urged the Reds to be calm as they edge towards the finish line with 6 matches remaining.



"What I will tell Asante Kotoko is to remain calm. As they did to stretch the league, that is how other clubs will do to close the gap at the top, so they shouldn't panic," Gyan said as quoted by footballghana.com.



The former Sunderland striker advised the Reds to stick to their system and not go for a panic change.



"The way they play the football, they should keep their ways. They should keep doing what they are doing and just relax but if they put pressure on themselves, they will have problems."



He concluded that Kotoko will land the trophy regardless of their recent poor run.



"I think that definitely, Kotoko will win the league so they should just remain calm and play their normal football, everything will be fine."



Asante Kotoko have lost 3, drawn 1 and won 1 of their last five league games, including a three winless run at home.



Kotoko will visit second-place Medeama for their matchday 31 fixture at the Akon Park.





