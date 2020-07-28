Religion of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GNA

Don't lose guard - Moderator warns churches

Right Rev. Dr Seth Senyo Agidi, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPC

Right Rev. Dr Seth Senyo Agidi, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana, has advised Churches not to lower their guard because of the lifting of restrictions on the number of congregants during Church services.



President Akufo-Addo last Sunday lifted the restrictions on the number of congregants attending church and also extended the length of time people were permitted to worship to two hours.



Until the announcement, not more than 100 people could worship at a time for one hour. "Though the announcement by the President is welcome news, we should not lower our guard so as not to be overtaken by events," he warned.



Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi, who gave the advice, in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho, said: "our problem now is people are going to lower their guard."



He said though Churches were now free to have the full complement of their members during services, they should adopt measures to safeguard lives.



"We should be wise and not pack our Churches because the restriction has been eased because the coronavirus is still around," the Moderator advised.



He appealed to Churches to continue to follow all the World Health Organization and Ghana Health Service protocols to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



He praised the President for lifting the restrictions.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Sunday in his 14th address to the nation lifted the restrictions on some activities with effect from August 1.



This includes Churches having a full complement of their members during service and other religious activities, the extension of the duration of such events from one hour to two hours, opening of drinking bars, tourists sites and lorries and domestic airlines also to operate at full capacity.





