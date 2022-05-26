Don't just call local players, let them play - Bechem United coach tells Black Stars technical team

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Bechem United coach, Kasim Ocansey, has said local players who are called to the Black Stars should be given the opportunity to play.



Ocansey asserted that fringe foreign players who are invited should be benched for active local players to get the nod.



Speaking with Akoma FM, he said it's unfortunate that local-based players are called to make up the numbers in the National Team.



“At national teams, no one has an automatic place. But it's unfortunate when these (local players) get invited, they are not given the chance to play, they don't even get call ups again”



“Foreign players who don't get playing time but only warm the bench should lose their positions to the local players who are playing regularly,” he said



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has officially announced named his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Bechem United's Augustine Okrah and Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie were the two local-based players to make the list.



For Okrah, this is his first senior call up having played for Black Stars B. Whereas, Afriyie has received his second Black Star invitation but he is yet to make his debut.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



The team will also take part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.







