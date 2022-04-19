Don't insult while criticising me – Asamoah Gyan to Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan retires



He advises Ghanaians to criticise him constructively



Gyan has 51 goals playing as a Black Stars player



Asamoah Gyan, a former Black Stars skipper, has advised Ghanaian social commentators as well as football fans not to attach their criticisms with insults.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, on Easter Monday, the player with 51 goals explained, “I’m human. Sometimes, it would get to you. Sometimes too, you’d be strong. In this world, nobody has to like you. That is why we keep on pushing.”



Gyan indicated that amid the backlash, “you want to prove your critics wrong. Sometimes, you want to prove to people who think you cannot do it. So, it is part of life”.



Asamoah Gyan was heavily criticised by Ghana after he missed a penalty kick against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup.



The penalty could have sent the Black Stars into the semi-finals.



A similar occurrence happened during the semi-finals of the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AfCON) against Zambia.



Gyan, who was speaking on the two incidences noted, “It is hard for a footballer to miss a penalty kick, but it happens in big championships as we saw in football history and it is destiny to shoot a penalty kick in a decisive time.



“At these moments they have a double responsibility. Many feelings simultaneously strike the players as they shot penalty kicks at this moment. In addition, he feels afraid of losing an ideal chance; it is a matter of luck mostly.”



Advising his critics he stated, “You can criticise me. Why not? This is the job I chose to do, and I’m for the people. When you criticise me with facts, then we go. Sometimes, people attack you personally. It’s like a personal thing. That is where I don’t get it.”



“At the end of the day, football, we’re for the people. Asamoah Gyan scores today; he’s the best player in the world. He misses tomorrow; he’s the worst player. It all comes with the territory.”