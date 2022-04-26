Don’t impose e-ticketing on us – GFA official to NSA

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Executive Committee member of the GFA has advised the National Sports Authority (NSA) to use the right channel for the two parties to reach a consensus on e-ticketing.



The NSA rolled out e-ticketing for the Black Stars game against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in May and after used the same approach for Kotoko versus Hearts of Oak game in the Ghana Premier League.



However, the GFA who were not aware of the plan by the NSA to use e-tickets for GPL matches, expressed their disagreement with the NSA for leaving the FA in the dark about the plan.



Expressing his thoughts on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Sanny Anim Addo disclosed that the world governing football body had stated the protocols for Member Association states to follow but it appears the NSA has abandoned it.



“There is a standard corporation agreement for all MA’s that they should comply so that the protocols for the state and its involvements and the benefits the state should get, should be respected for the benefit of the Member Association,” he stated.



Adding, “it shouldn’t be an imposing. If you check the letter, it was imposing and it is unacceptable.”



The e-ticketing was launched by vice-president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to curb overcrowding and fake tickets during games.



The GFA has been at loggerheads with the NSA in recent times about match venues and other football-related issues.



