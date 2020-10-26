Religion of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: GNA

Don’t habour grasshopper mentality – Methodist Bishop to Ministers

46 new ministers ordained

The Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, the past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has advised ministers of the Church to be focused and desist from harbouring a grasshopper mentality as they commence pastoral work.



He said the grasshopper mentality was full of evil that could destroy one’s self and others.



Most Rev. Asante made the call at an ordination service held for 17 candidates, at the Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Dansoman, on Sunday, as part of the 46 total candidates ordained by the Church on the day in Accra.



Most Rev Asante called on the ordained ministers to exhibit faith in God as they commence their journey into the Ministry and told the congregants to pray for God's strength and protection upon their life.



“You are called to the Ministry to lead God's people in worship and prayer, to care for them in sickness and in health, to teach them as well as to equip them for their services,’’ he said.



Most Rev. Asante urged the new Ministers to always rely on God for his divine protection and guidance throughout their lives.



He also advised them to be humble in their service delivery and call on to God whenever they encountered difficult moments.



The Ministers were encouraged to accept any place they would be posted to, bearing in mind the need to serve God in faith.



“You may encounter tough times to forget the one who called you, but Jesus is sufficient,” he added.



The Ministers and congregation had to desist from resorting to spiritual direction and enchantment elsewhere for protection, and instead pray and trust in God completely, he added.

