Don't go and disgrace yourself - Osei Palmer advises Asamoah Gyan ahead of 2022 World Cup

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has been advised by Tema Youth Owner, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer to forgo any plans he has about playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



To Palmer, taking Asamoah Gyan to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to disgrace himself wouldn't be in the interest of Ghana considering the former Ghana captain's incredible record in the competition.



He urged Asamoah Gyan to protect his image at the World Cup by staying clear of the competition because it is good to leave the stage when the applause are high.



“Gyan is my brother, a friend and everything, I will tell him to leave the stage because he has paid his dues for Ghana. When he scored his 50th in Gabon I think he celebrated that goal in front of me and there was a reason why he did that because that was all that I wished for him to get his 50th goal”



“He is one of the best players we’ve had, he has paid his dues so we should not push him to the World Cup to disgrace him. He played for Legon Cities and we all saw that the soul is willing but the body is weak.”



He added that Asamoah Gyan can make the trip to the Qatar World Cup as an inspirational figure to the team because Ghana often lack legendary figures in the dressing room during major tournaments.



“So, I will tell Gyan to allow us to go and do our business or he should go as an inspirer because he is a legend and that is what we lack in most of the tournaments, I have been to competitions several times (AFCON, World Cup) and what other counties does is, they bring their legends and are given special place because when the going gets tough, they will be there to support because of their experience but we are not celebrating our legends and that is the whole issue,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.



