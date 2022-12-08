Don’t give what belongs to God to the poor - Pastor tells congregants

Religion of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Reverend Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church has advised Christians to be discerning in their attempts to be generous by giving to the needy.



The senior pastor emphasized in his sermon to his congregation that, not every poor person should obtain mercy from Christians because some of them are suffering the consequences of their bad decisions, and for that matter, believers shouldn’t fall a victim to that.



The man of God is shown in a 22-second video posted by a Twitter user, instructing believers not to aid any needy person at all, since some of them may be there as a sort of punishment, and one requires the spirit of discernment before providing voluntary assistance.



“Even what belongs to God we don’t give to the poor because the reason why they are poor nobody knows, it is not every poor person you have mercy upon, some of them are going through the punishment of Satan and others, and that is why sometimes when giving to the poor you need discernment, “ the man of God added.





