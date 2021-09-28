Don't give Hearts coach pressure - TT Brothers

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Uncle T United FC President, Isaac Tetteh, widely known as TT Brothers, is calling on members of the Phobian family to offer their utmost support for the club’s coach Samuel Boadu.



The former Medeama coach since joining Hearts midway in the 2020 /2021 season has two trophies to his credit – league title and the FA Cup.



To TT Brothers, what the coach needs more from the club’s fraternity is unflinching support, but not to pressurize the coach to win this year’s CAF Champions League competition.



Refreshingly, Hearts have cleared the preliminary stages in the competition and the former Hearts of Oak board member believes if the coach feels less pressured, he will travel far in the competition.



He said in an interview, “The coach has by far done so well, ending the club’s over a decade trophy famine is no mean an achievement.



“I am hearing from some quarters that the coach should go for the treble by winning the Champions League, which is not a bad idea, but that will put unnecessary pressure on the coach, and when that happens, mistakes are inevitable.”



He added, “He has progressed to the next stage, that’s good, it should be a game at a time. We shouldn’t give the coach pressure to win the competition at all costs. Let’s support him regardless.



Hearts were scheduled to face Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club in the second round after dispatching Guinean side Cl Kamsar, however, Wydad Athletic Club are currently serving a ban after failing to honour some financial obligations to Nigerian international, Chisom Elvis Chikatara.



The club owed Chikatara a total sum of $187,250.33 before December 31, 2020, including a judgment sum of $165,167.