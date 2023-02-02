Don’t give Black Stars job to a local coach – Ex-Sports Minister

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has urged the Ghana Football Association to appoint a foreign coach for the Black Stars.



Oppong Asamoah argued that the Ghana national team is dominated by Ghanaian players who ply their trade abroad, hence his decision to back the appointment of an expatriate coach.



He noted that local coaches would struggle to handle Black Stars players because their mentality differs from that of home-based players.



“So far as we will use foreign-based players in the Black Stars, then we have to use foreign coaches. We can’t employ a local coach to train the guys because their mentality and training are different, so we have to pick a foreign coach,” he said on Asempa FM.



The former Deputy Sports Minister suggested that the only time a local coach could be appointed as Black Stars coach is when the country does not depend on players who ply their trade abroad.



“Until we have 50% of Black Stars players from the local league, then we can think of taking a local coach,” he added.



The Black Stars have been without a head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo after Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.







JNA/KPE