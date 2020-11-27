Religion of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Don't forget your humble beginnings' - Dr Lawrence Tetteh to Jospong

Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has charged the leadership of Jospong Group to never forget their humble beginnings.



Speaking on the topic “Don’t forget your humble beginnings” at Zoomlion’s annual thanksgiving service in Nmai Dzorn in Accra today, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh lauded workers of the company for their hard work and dedication especially in the fight against COVID-19.



Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies expressed his appreciation to God for his mercies throughout the year and thanked his staff for their tireless dedication.



Dr Siaw Agyepong also revealed that the Jospong Group in 2021 will set up a dust bin production company in Kumasi and Takoradi to supplement governments efforts in getting dustbins to every part of the country as well as promote sanitation.



He also charged his workers to be law-abiding come December 7 as the country goes to the polls. “Let’s all remember that we have only one Ghana, let us promote peace as we execute our civic duty,” he said.



Cecilia Dapaah, Minister for Water and Sanitation, who was also celebrating her 66th birthday today 27th November 2020 took the opportunity to thank God for the many “miracles” in her life.



She also took the opportunity to send a special word of thanks to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his leadership and giving her the opportunity to serve the nation.



“I thank the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving me this opportunity to hold the position I am currently holding,” she said.



She ended her short speech by charging all Ghanaians to vote wisely and peacefully ahead of the elections and called for the peace and blessing of God for the whole nation.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.