Don't fight under Ghana flag - GBA warn Richard Commey ahead of upcoming bout in USA

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has cautioned suspended Richard Commey from fighting under the flag of Ghana during his upcoming bout against Jose Pedraza scheduled for Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Oklahoma, USA.



Richard Commey, a former IBF lightweight champion was suspended by the GBA in January 2022 on grounds of disrespect and misconduct together with his promoter Michael Amo-Bediako.



Ahead of Commey's upcoming bout in the USA, the GBA through its communication Director, Mohammed Amin Lamptey has cautioned the boxer, insisting that he is still under suspension and will not be able to fight in the name of Ghana.



“Richard Commey is still under suspension and cannot fight under the Ghana flag in his upcoming bout. There are certain incentives boxers pay the GBA after bouts they have been engaged in. The current GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye realized most of these old boxers do not pay these incentives required of them.”



“These incentives collected are used to build and strengthen our boxing infrastructure at the grassroots and also help upcoming boxers. This, however, has been captured in our constitution.



“Richard Commey also refused to pay these incentives which was overlooked by the GBA. So, why then would Commey go and sit somewhere and disrespect the President of the GBA and the entire body?,” he told Happy FM.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JE/KPE