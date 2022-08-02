Don't expect medals from us, you didn't invest in us - Athlete warns Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Ghanaian triple and long jumper Abigail Kwarteng has sent a strong word of caution to Ghanaian fans not to expect any medal from them at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.



The 25-year-old athlete urged Ghanaians to lower their expectations since they never invested a dime in their preparation for the championship.



Abigail Kwarteng who would represent Ghana in the women’s high jump disclosed in an interview with Starr FM that she had to work extra hours to raise enough funds to prepare for the Commonwealth Games.



“You don’t expect from where you don’t invest. If everything was good and I was able to continue how my training was good. If I had enough time to rest and enough time to be in practice I could easily stand and tell you that I’m very confident that things are going to be great. However, I have to work 12 hours a day and spend just about 3 to 4 hours practising,” she told Betty Yawson of GHOne TV.



“I’m going to go out there and do my best. My coach is really trying and that is why I say I can see what is going to happen. It is not even just with me but I think Ghanaians shouldn’t expect much from anybody you didn’t invest in, however, we are going to go out there and do whatever we could because we love the sport and that is what we are here for and give our 100 percent. And, the prayer is that our 100 percent is enough, she added.”



Both Abigail Kwarteng and Rose Amonimaa Yeboah will represent Ghana in the women’s high jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Abigail Kwarteng who is based in the United States participated in the African Championships in Athletics in 2016 and the All African Games in 2019.



