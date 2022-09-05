You are here: HomeSports2022 09 05Article 1617113

Don't ever disrespect Partey on my timeline - Nana Aba Anamoah warns Arsenal fan

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has warned an Arsenal fan not to disrespect, Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey on her Twitter timeline.

The warning was in relation to the fan bizarrely blaming injured Partey for Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

During the match, Arsenal had a goal ruled for a foul on Christian Eriksen after Martin Odegaard pushed the Danish international.

Nana Aba Anamoah, who is a staunch Man United fan and also a close pal of Partey, tweeted: "Next time don’t push Eriksen like that. Okay?"

The tweet saw a disgusting comment by the Arsenal fan who blamed Partey, triggering Nana Aba to warn him by quoting the tweet.

"Don’t ever disrespect Partey on my timeline."

Thomas Partey has been out with a thigh injury and is expected to return this week. In his absence, Manchester United ended Arsenal's winning streak with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

