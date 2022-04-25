Don’t despair, we will win the league – Prosper Narteh to Kotoko fans

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Kotoko lose 3-1 at home to Legon Cities



Penalty awarded to Legon Cities questioned



Prosper Narteh confident Kotoko will bounce back



Head coach of Asante Kotoko has urged supporters of the club not to lose hope in the team despite losing two consecutive matches in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors lost to Real Tamale United by 2-1 in an away fixture before another painful 3-1 defeat at the hands of Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



It may appear that after two consecutive defeats, some fans of the club are beginning to lose hope in the team's ability to protect their lead at the and win the title but Prosper Ogum Narteh is asking supporters who throw their weights behind the team.



“This defeat should take away the belief in their hearts, they should still believe in the team, if you look at the way this team has played up to this level, it's not because of this defeat that they have to stay away from the team.



“It is rather at this crucial time that we need them the most around the team to encourage us to bounce back.



“If you show signs of disbelief, if you stay away from the team, you say things that are not pleasant about the player and the team it would not be good,” the head coach of Asante Kotoko stated.



Despite the two defeats, Asante Kokoto are top of the table with 52 points.



